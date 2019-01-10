UPDATE | Body found in trash receptacle on East Side
YOUNGSTOWN — Police say a landlord checking his property on Gladstone Street today found a body in a trash can. Police said they do not know how long the body had been in the trash can but they believe it is the body of a woman.
A Mahoning County coroner's office investigator is on the scene and took the body out of the can.
This is a breaking news story. Check Vindy.com for updates.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.