BREAKING: UPDATE | Body found in trash receptacle on East Side

Published January 10, 2019 at 4:47 p.m.
Updated January 10, 2019 at 5:12 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police say a landlord checking his property on Gladstone Street today found a body in a trash can. Police said they do not know how long the body had been in the trash can but they believe it is the body of a woman.

A Mahoning County coroner's office investigator is on the scene and took the body out of the can.

This is a breaking news story. Check Vindy.com for updates.

