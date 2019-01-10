Boardman police, coroner investigate woman's death


January 10, 2019 at 11:16a.m.

BOARDMAN — A 59-year-old woman was found dead at her home on Friendship Avenue when police conducted a welfare check this morning.

Police responded to a call at 8:15 a.m. and found the woman dead in her home at 5015 Friendship Ave.

There was no evidence of a violent death, said Lt. John Allsopp.

The county coroner and Boardman detective bureau are conducting a joint investigation.

