Boardman police, coroner investigate woman's death

BOARDMAN — A 59-year-old woman was found dead at her home on Friendship Avenue when police conducted a welfare check this morning.

Police responded to a call at 8:15 a.m. and found the woman dead in her home at 5015 Friendship Ave.

There was no evidence of a violent death, said Lt. John Allsopp.

The county coroner and Boardman detective bureau are conducting a joint investigation.