St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Lee and Mandy Ward, East Palestine, boy, Dec. 7.
Heather Knight and Robert J. Young, Columbiana, girl, Dec. 7.
Alyssa Heap and Jeremy Damron, Youngstown, girl, Dec. 7.
John and Lysette Ludt, Youngstown, girl, Dec. 7.
Lee and Kayla Beary, Youngstown, girl, Dec. 7.
Andrew and Heather Fabry, North Jackson, twins, boy and girl, Dec. 8.
Dakota and Ciera J. Maple, Salem, girl, Dec. 8.
Marissa Johnson and Tyler Newhouse, Salem, twins, boy and girl, Dec. 8.
Sara E. McKinnon and Steven Reese, Lisbon, boy, Dec. 8.
Jazmynelee Irizarry, Campbell, girl, Dec. 8.
