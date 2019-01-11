Award-winning restauranteur returns home to create Elm Street Diner

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Elm Street has a new restaurant ready to serve up handcrafted macaroni and cheese dishes for less than $14.

Elm Street Diner, 832 Elm St., opened Thursday afternoon, equipped with a menu of 10 macaroni and cheese dishes, soups, salads, sandwiches and more.

Proprietor Ron Heinbaugh said he’s happy to be part of the revitalization effort to bring back Elm Street businesses.

“We are trying to bring back life to the neighborhood,” he said.

Heinbaugh, from Youngstown, is returning from a life in Cleveland in which he won the Taste of Cleveland’s best dessert two years in a row.

