Agenda Friday

Springfield Township trustees, 10 a.m., administration building, 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.

Mill Creek MetroParks, community engagement standing committee, 10 a.m., Classroom A, MetroParks Farm, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.