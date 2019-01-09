Woman gets probation for role in 2018 murder case

YOUNGSTOWN — A woman who pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of obstruction of justice in a murder case earlier this year was sentenced to probation today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Prosecutors had asked for incarceration because they claimed that Louanne Johnson, 21, of Tyrell Avenue, subtly changed her testimony during the murder trial in November of Jermaine Donlow, 26, causing her to be "untruthful."

However, Judge Anthony D'Apolito said he did not believe her testimony was untruthful and he upheld an earlier recommendation for probation.

Donlow was found not guilty of murder for the Aug. 1 stabbing death of Donlow in Johnson's apartment.