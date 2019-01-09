Warren man, 22, dies after being found shot in field

Staff report

WARREN

Police say D’Anthony R. Williams, 22, died Tuesday morning after being found shot in a field off West Avenue Northwest.

Multiple people called 911 about 8 a.m. after hearing about five shots coming from a field close to railroad tracks on Hall Street Northwest. Williams was taken from the scene in an ambulance.

One witness said she could see a body in the field and heard a car leaving the area around the time the shots were fired.

Police primarily conducted their investigation along West Avenue with crime-scene investigators looking for evidence in the field and talking to the people in the neighborhood.

But they also taped off the area to keep people away from the railroad tracks and spent time there.

Police had not completed a report on the shooting at the end of the work day Tuesday and did not provide any additional details late Tuesday.

Willliams has had addresses on Peace Avenue Southwest and North Feederle Drive Southeast in recent criminal cases on file in Warren Municipal Court.

He was charged with an assault Jan. 1. He was the victim of a felonious assault May 7.