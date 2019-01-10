Struthers accepts donated land for fire station

STRUTHERS

The city took another step at tonight’s city council meeting toward realizing construction of a new fire station.

The lawmakers voted to authorize a property transfer agreement with Daniel Becker of Becker Funeral Homes for a donated piece of property at 238 Elm Street. The property, currently home to an abandoned church, is intended to one day be the site of the new station.

Council also voted to continue contracting with MS Consultants for city engineering services after Councilman Michael Patrick, D-at large, expressed some hesitance to support the measure due to the company’s proximity to a state investigation into improper use of funds in Youngstown.

Mayor Terry Stocker released a report reviewing the projects the city completed in 2018 and those it hopes to undertake this year.

