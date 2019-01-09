YOUNGSTOWN

Snow showers will continue through the evening with accumulations of as much as three inches in northern Trumbull County, said Brian Mitchell, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cleveland.

There will be about an inch of snow falling tonight in most of Mahoning County, he said.

The temperature will be in the low 20s, he said.

As for Thursday, more snow is expected, but accumulations will be about a half-inch for most of the Mahoning Valley and as much as one inch in northern Trumbull County, Mitchell said.

It will remain cold with a high Thursday reaching into the mid-20s, he said.

It should be dry Friday, but stay cold with a high in the upper 20s, Mitchell said.