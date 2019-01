Slot revenue up at Hollywood Gaming

AUSTINTOWN

Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course reported slot-machine revenue of more than $10 million in December, up from nearly $9.3 million in December 2017.

The Austintown racino had an average of 1,100 slot machines last month, up from 1,035 in December 2017, according to the Ohio Lottery Commission.

Statewide, December slot-machine revenue totaled nearly $89.7 million, up from $79.4 million in December 2017.

The state’s four casinos reported December revenue of more than $76.2 million, an increase over December 2017’s revenue of $70.1 million.