Prosecutor mum on reopening Ferguson case

CLAYTON, Mo.

New St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell is wasting no time implementing changes in how the county approaches crime. But so far, he’s not ready to address his biggest issue: whether to reopen the investigation of the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Among Bell’s first actions since taking office eight days ago was taking steps to remove three veteran assistant prosecutors, including Kathi Alizadeh, who played a role in presenting evidence to the grand jury in the Ferguson case.

But at a news conference announcing the latest sea change, Bell declined to comment on whether he’ll reconsider charging Ferguson officer Darren Wilson in Brown’s death.

Staff/wire reports