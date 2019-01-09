POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

Jan. 2

Theft: An Uber driver reported a passenger failed to pay a $7 fare after having been dropped off on Beechwood Drive.

Identity fraud: A Palmarie Drive man discovered a credit-card account had been opened in his name without authorization.

Jan. 3

Criminal mischief: An outdoor Christmas decoration was damaged at a residence in the 8600 block of Catarina Place.

Jan. 6

Weapons: Police received information that someone had been discharging firearms in or near the 1900 block of Coit Road.

Drugs: A traffic stop on state Route 170 led to the discovery of a prescription bottle containing suspected marijuana, as well as a suspected marijuana pipe. A minor-misdemeanor citation was to have been issued.

BOARDMAN

Jan. 3

Arrest: Police at a Market Street motel took into custody Samantha L. Maxwell, 32, who listed addresses on West Chalmers Avenue in Youngstown and Berry Blossom Drive in Canfield, and who was wanted on a theft charge as well as on two warrants. Maxwell was accused of stealing about $75 worth of food Oct. 17 from Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive.

Theft: A 14-year-old McDonough, Ga., girl was accused of taking two women’s jackets from Macy’s in Southern Park Mall.

Menacing: A Sciota Avenue woman told officers several juveniles near Market Street and Meadowbrook Avenue had threatened her juvenile son.

Drugs: A traffic stop near Southern Park Mall resulted in the arrest of Kevin R. Massie, 22, of Griswold Drive, Boardman, on a felony trafficking-in-drugs charge after police alleged having found in a backpack 702 grams of suspected marijuana, along with a bag that contained smaller bags.

Theft: A Prestwick Drive man reported items that included a smartphone stolen from his vehicles.

Trespassing: A woman found a wallet after someone had reportedly entered several vehicles in a carport at a Glenwood Avenue apartment complex.

Theft: Officers in the 6800 block of Market Street picked up Dustin L. Desmith, 33, who was wanted on a theft warrant. Desmith, of Market Street, Boardman, was accused of stealing $14 worth of batteries last month from Dollar General, 271 Boardman-Canfield Road.

Recovered property: Authorities reportedly found a firearm and other evidence while investigating a report that several males who fled from officers had tried to break into vehicles in the 4000 block of Hudson Drive.

Misuse of a credit card: A Valley View Drive man found 10 fraudulent charges against his checking account that totaled $3,929 and apparently originated in Paris.

Jan. 4

Arrest: The Ohio State Highway Patrol in Columbiana handed to Boardman police Hollie C. Reese, 28, of Maple Drive, East Liverpool, who faced an inducing-panic charge after authorities responded last November to a reported drug overdose at a Windham Court restaurant, where an employee alleged having found her unresponsive in a restroom. Reese was given two doses of naloxone and admitted to medical personnel she had snorted heroin, a police report stated.

Criminal damaging: A Devonshire Drive woman discovered an entry door from her garage and a door knob were not closing or functioning properly.

Theft: Kelli S. Ketterer, 37, of Sierra Madre Trail, Boardman, was charged with stealing a $48 pair of jeans from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft: A license plate was removed from a vehicle in the 1300 block of Doral Drive.

Theft: Officers took Nicholas C. Scharringhausen, 18, into custody at his Indianola Road home in Boardman on a felony-theft warrant, related to a Sept. 30, 2018, incident in which a man reported $2,255 worth of equipment and other merchandise missing from his truck in the 7400 block of Becky Court.

Theft: A Ron Joy Place man noticed a temporary tag missing from his car.

Theft: Authorities were dispatched to Boardman Area Court on Market Street to take custody of David Kopnitsky of New Castle Road, Lowellville, who was wanted on a theft charge. Kopnitsky, 38, was accused of taking $50 from a tip jar Jan. 15, 2018, at Wetzel’s Pretzels, 1300 Doral Drive.

Jan. 5

Burglary: To an apartment in the 90 block of Sciota Avenue, from which a $300 Xbox system was missing.

Theft/drugs: Authorities charged Katie L. Stoner, 27, of Syling Street, New Castle, Pa., with theft and possessing criminal tools, and John E. Colbert, 30, of Wampum, Pa., with theft as well as drug abuse and possessing drug-abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia after $202 worth of property was stolen from Walmart. Found in Colbert’s pocket were a spoon with burn marks and a needle, both common in drug use, and a substance that appeared to be heroin, a report stated.

Robbery: A Walmart loss-prevention official told police a man in his early 20s struck her chest area then fled on foot as she and another official tried to detain him after he reportedly had stolen $276 worth of property. The woman was not injured, however.

Theft: A man reportedly stole an energy drink and cigars from Dollar General, 5953 South Ave.

Theft: A woman reported a kitchen table and various household items stolen while she was in the process of moving from her Sciota Avenue residence.

Stolen property: Officers responded to a Doral Drive big-box store regarding a possibly stolen wallet before charging Eric M. Kibler, 30, of Neeld Road, East Palestine, with two counts of receiving stolen property after a Struthers woman had discovered her wallet stolen Dec. 23.

Theft/drugs: Joseph A. McCudden, 24, of Allen Drive, Boardman, was charged with theft as well as possessing drug-abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia, and Christopher M. Gause, 29, of Seventh Street, Struthers, faced the same drug charges, along with one count of receiving stolen property after $179 worth of clothing was taken from Kohl’s, and Gause was accused of trying to sell the stolen goods to Plato’s Closet, 400 Boardman-Poland Road. A vehicle search during a traffic stop a short time later turned up a spoon with suspected drug residue and an uncapped syringe, authorities alleged.

Theft/drugs: Police conducting a traffic stop in the 5600 block of South Avenue took into custody Shawn D. Zinn, 46, on theft and drug-abuse charges after three sound bars had been stolen from Walmart. The Malvern, Ohio, man also had a controlled substance in his car, a report indicated.

Jan. 6

Criminal damaging: A car in the 40 block of Jennette Drive was found with a smashed front driver’s-side window.

Theft: Police at Walmart arrested Eric C. Kuhn, 35, on a theft warrant. Kuhn, of Mathews Road, Boardman, was accused of taking $87 worth of property last month from the big-box store.

Theft: Xavier G. Williams, 19; Nehemiah A. Bennett, also 19; and Javon T. Bell, 20, all of East Philadelphia Avenue, Youngstown, were charged in the theft of eight DVDs valued at $142 from Walmart.

Domestic violence: Bryan J. Martin of Argyle Avenue, Boardman, was charged with the crime after his girlfriend alleged that during an argument, Martin, 39, had struck her face, leaving a small cut and moderate swelling.

Theft: Wilfredo C. Rosado, 36, of East Indianola Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with intentionally failing to self-scan $201 worth of food and candles while in Walmart.

Criminal damaging: Frederick R. Knepper Jr., 44, of Hazel Street, Girard, surrendered on a criminal-damaging charge after a St. Clair Shores, Mich., man discovered earlier this month that the passenger-side mirror had been torn from his vehicle while he stayed at a South Avenue motel.

Criminal damaging: A Youngstown woman at a Doral Drive big-box store noticed a key had been used to damage the finish on her vehicle’s driver’s side door.

Domestic violence: Trace M. Johnson, 27, of South Schenley Avenue, Boardman, was charged with domestic violence and obstructing official business after a fight in which his fiance alleged Johnson had punched his nose, then grabbed and threw the accuser by the shirt, resulting in redness to his neck area. Johnson also refused to come out of a bedroom and speak to police, which hampered their investigation, a report showed.

Theft by deception: Melissa A. Klema of Market Street, Boardman, faced a misdemeanor theft-by-deception charge after a cab driver in the 7200 block of Market Street told police Klema, 55, had refused to pay a $35 fare. She also was wanted on a Trumbull County warrant.

Jan. 7

Arrest: Officers answered a 911 call about someone shooting a gun in a nearby wooded area before charging Nicholas A. Dudley, 29, of Glenwood Avenue, Boardman, with one misdemeanor count each of inducing panic and making false alarms. Dudley, who appeared to be intoxicated, made multiple 911 calls with the false claim that someone had pointed a gun at him and was shooting a firearm in the area, police alleged.

Assault: A Country Club Avenue woman alleged that during an argument with her former boyfriend, he bit two of her fingers and choked her, then threw the accuser to the ground and elbowed her repeatedly in the back of her head.

Theft: William J. Howe Jr., 27, was taken into custody at a Tiffany Boulevard motel on a theft charge. Howe, of Eighth Street, Struthers, was accused of failing to pay a $43 cab fare for a ride from a U.S. Route 224 gas station to Youngstown.

Dog bite: A woman reported a German shepherd bit the back of her leg as she walked her dog near Prestwick Drive.

Theft: A man noticed his wallet missing as he shopped at a Boardman-Canfield Road discount store.

Possible theft: A Canfield woman reported her wallet lost or stolen at a Doral Drive big-box store.

Theft/criminal damaging: Someone in the 4500 block of Waseka Lane smashed a vehicle’s window and removed a purse that contained money, a passport and other items. The loss was estimated at $870.

Theft: A man and a woman reportedly stole from Kohl’s a shopping cart filled with merchandise.

Assault: A man alleged his 11-year-old daughter who attends Paul C. Bunn Elementary School on Sequoya Drive was slapped in the face by a fellow student.

Theft: A man reportedly stole a $269 cordless drill kit from Home Depot, 7001 Southern Blvd. The suspected shoplifter also was a former employee with the Niles Hope Depot store, a report said.

Theft: The owner of a business in the 7300 block of Southern Boulevard told officers a man in his 50s who had been told to stay off the property took a catalytic converter and a floor jack from a vehicle in a rear parking lot.

Criminal damaging: Someone smashed two windows to a car in the 4500 block of Euclid Boulevard.

Theft: A woman reported 90 prescription pills missing from her Lemont Drive home.

Theft: A man fled on foot after having reportedly stolen $290 worth of merchandise that included a hooded sweatshirt from Kohl’s.

Jan. 8

Pursuit: A motorcycle driver reportedly led police on a chase that reached speeds between 60 and 70 mph after having refused to pull over for them near Midlothian Boulevard and before authorities terminated the pursuit on Youngstown’s South Side.