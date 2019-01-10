Officers perceived threat before fatal shooting, Niles chief says

NILES

When Matthew Burroughs drove into the Royal Mall apartments with one Niles police cruiser behind him Jan. 2, he “drove toward” multiple other Niles officers already in the complex waiting for him.

“Officers state they perceived a threat to their safety and fired their service weapons,” police Chief Jay Holland said in a verbal and written statement he gave to reporters Wednesday at the police department.

Holland said he agreed to provide the statement and answer questions to “dispel some of the misinformation that has come out” about the officer-involved shooting that killed Burroughs, 35.

“We feel some of the members of the community want to hear from their police department, and that is understandable,” Holland said.

“Our agency has never claimed that Burroughs possessed or used a firearm during this incident,” Holland said. “Officers on scene did state that Burroughs used his vehicle as a weapon towards law enforcement.”

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is conducting interviews and collecting evidence on the shooting that it will turn over to the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office for a determination of whether the officers acted appropriately.

Holland also on Wednesday released 911 calls between Niles dispatchers and the officers involved in the shooting.

