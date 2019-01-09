No commercial flights lined up

VIENNA

The Western Reserve Port Authority does not yet have an airline lined up to offer commercial flights out of the authority-operated Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

That update came after a WRPA aviation committee meeting Tuesday. John Moliterno, executive director, said, however, he plans to attend two airline conferences in the coming months and has face-to-face meetings scheduled with airline representatives.

The airport has been without commercial flight service for one year. Allegiant Air ended its flight service there in January 2018.

A full meeting of the WRPA board is scheduled for Jan. 16.

Slot revenue up at Hollywood Gaming

AUSTINTOWN

Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course reported slot-machine revenue of more than $10 million in December, up from nearly $9.3 million in December 2017.

The Austintown racino had an average of 1,100 slot machines last month, up from 1,035 in December 2017, according to the Ohio Lottery Commission.

Statewide, December slot-machine revenue totaled nearly $89.7 million, up from $79.4 million in December 2017.

The state’s four casinos reported December revenue of more than $76.2 million, an increase over December 2017’s revenue of $70.1 million.

Sears receives another reprieve

NEW YORK

Sears received another possible lifeline Tuesday when the company’s chairman and largest shareholder promised to line up the necessary financing to keep the struggling department store chain afloat.

The reprieve came after what Sears lawyers described to a bankruptcy judge in New York as “round-the-clock” negotiations after the company board’s initial rejection of Eddie Lampert’s proposal, which sought to preserve 425 stores and 50,000 workers.

According to lawyers close to the matter, one of the main sticking points was that the bid didn’t include cash. The revised version now requires Lampert to deposit $120 million by 4 p.m. today through his ESL hedge fund.

Prosecutor mum on reopening Ferguson case

CLAYTON, Mo.

New St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell is wasting no time implementing changes in how the county approaches crime. But so far, he’s not ready to address his biggest issue: whether to reopen the investigation of the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Among Bell’s first actions since taking office eight days ago was taking steps to remove three veteran assistant prosecutors, including Kathi Alizadeh, who played a role in presenting evidence to the grand jury in the Ferguson case.

But at a news conference announcing the latest sea change, Bell declined to comment on whether he’ll reconsider charging Ferguson officer Darren Wilson in Brown’s death.

