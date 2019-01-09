Niles man sentenced for using meth in front of kid

YOUNGSTOWN

A Niles man was sentenced to two years in prison today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for having and using methamphetamine in front of a juvenile.

John Lanam, 38, is also expected to be sentenced in federal court for violating his probation there on the state case.

Lanam pleaded guilty to two second degree felony counts of possession of drugs. He was arrested in September by members of the Mahoning County Law Enforcement Task Force who were investigating drug activity in the Mount Vernon and DeSoto Avenue areas of the South Side.

Lanam is also expected to cooperate against his co-defendant in the case.

Judge Maureen Sweeney handled the plea and sentencing.