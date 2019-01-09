Niles council approves final measures to free city of oversight

NILES

City council Wednesday unanimously approved the final pieces of legislation required for release from the state-imposed fiscal emergency that has burdened Niles for more than four years.

Mayor Steven Mientkiewicz said the legislation, which includes a capital asset policy and procedures, complies with requirements set by state auditors.

“This will enable us to properly manage all our assets on a yearly basis,” Mientkiewicz told The Vindicator.



Previously, Niles never had such an inventory, which state auditors said is mandatory. Last summer, the city paid an asset management company more than $61,000 to conduct the inventory that was completed in December.

Read more about the matter in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.