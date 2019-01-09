Man injured in crash

CHAMPION

A vehicle went airborne, and the driver, 26, was injured in a 9:34 a.m. single-vehicle crash Tuesday on Shaffer Road.

The victim was found on the roadway, but the caller said it was not known whether the victim was ejected or got himself out of the vehicle. The victim was breathing and conscious. It was not known how badly he was hurt.

Charges in break-in

BOARDMAN

Police arrested a township man after reportedly breaking into the Claybourne Avenue home his ex-girlfriend was in.

According to police reports, the victim told police that Joseph Balog, 28, charged into the kitchen and threatened her and her friend Sunday morning. She told police once she locked him out, he began causing damage to the door. Police said there was blood on the door frame.

Balog faces charges of domestic violence, burglary and violating a protection order.

He was driven to the home by Ronald Howell, 28, of Youngstown, who was arrested for operating a vehicle impaired. Poland Township police assisted in the arrest.

Balog has a hearing at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on the domestic-violence charge in Mahoning County Area Court and a 10:30 a.m. hearing Jan. 29 on the burglary charge.

Girl bitten by dog

WARREN

A 10-year-old girl suffered injuries to her face and lips from a dog bite in a house on Mason Street Northwest at 9:30 p.m. Monday. She was taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

The resident, 20, said she was watching a 2-year-old pit bull dog for her cousin, and the dog bit the girl.

The resident was advised to quarantine the dog until the dog warden follows up on the incident.

Ramp closures

YOUNGSTOWN

Starting Friday, the Interstate 680 to state Route 193 north ramp and the state Route 193 to Interstate 680 ramp will be closed between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily for tree and brush removal until Jan. 25, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. All work is weather dependent.

Powerstown meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

The Powerstown Block Watch will host its monthly meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Faith Community Covenant Church, 1919 E. Midlothian Blvd.

Safety results

BOARDMAN

The township police department released the results of its Safe Community Initiative, which provided increased police presence along the business corridor of Market Street during the summer months.

In this area, police conducted 964 traffic stops/pedestrian contacts, issued 162 citations and made 56 arrests.

Increased police presence was funded by a $30,000 grant from the Coalition for a Drug Free Mahoning County.

Vehicle thefts

CAMPBELL

A pair of vehicle thefts early Tuesday morning are the latest in a string of vehicle and garage break-ins that have plagued city residents the past month.

A city man living in the 300 block of Sixth Street reported thieves had broken into his garage and stole his dirt bike. The same morning, a woman staying at a residence on Homestead Place reported her car had been stolen from her driveway.

Police remind residents to lock their cars and garages and not to leave their valuables – especially keys – in their cars overnight.