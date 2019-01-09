Familiar face in Struthers is new safety-service director

By Graig Graziosi

STRUTHERS

A longtime figure in city administration is back at city hall taking over as safety-service director.

Bob Norris, who served as police chief from 1993 until his retirement in 2010, took over the position Dec. 20.

Ed Wildes, the previous SSD, resigned Dec. 19 after 10 years in the position. Wildes left to better tend to his health.

Norris has lived in Struthers for 46 years and worked as a patrol officer for nearly 20 years before becoming chief. He was the chief during Mayor Terry Stocker’s first two years in office.

“When Ed indicated he wasn’t feeling well and that he’d try to stay on as long as he could, I started a search for someone who had experience in law enforcement and who had a pretty good background of the city and understands the boundaries and the needs of the city,” Stocker said.

As SSD, Norris will oversee the city’s department heads – fire, police, parks, streets, wastewater – and handle day-to-day operations as needed. Norris will make 92 percent of Wildes’ salary. Stocker said Norris will make slightly more than $53,000.

The position effectively serves as a liaison between the department heads and the mayor.

“The heads come to me, and I go to the mayor,” Norris said.

Norris also will participate in building inspections and likely will oversee the initial adoption of the city’s rental property registration program should city council pass the measure when it’s brought to vote.

“What’s nice about Bob is he knows the territory and he knows our property maintenance codes,” Stocker said. “He’ll help us stay on top of substandard housing and our rental properties in the city.”

Though Norris is happy to return to fill the open position, he said he intends to stay on as SSD only until the end of Stocker’s mayoral tenure.

As Stocker has not announced an intention to return to the office, Norris expects he’ll serve for the remainder of this year and then leave.

“When the new administration comes in, they’ll want to have their own person for safety-service director,” Norris said. “Then it’s back to my front porch for me.”