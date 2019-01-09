Driver accused of fatally hitting Ohio child in stroller indicted

CINCINNATI (AP) — A prosecutor in Ohio says a driver accused of hitting and killing a 2-year-old boy in a stroller in a hit-and-run crash has been indicted on charges including aggravated vehicular homicide.

Cincinnati police say the child’s parents were pushing him in a stroller on a sidewalk Dec. 30 when a pickup truck jumped the curb and struck him. Dameon Turner Jr. died from his injuries the next day.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said today a grand jury indicted driver Satwinder Singh on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after a crash. Deters says the 31-year-old Cincinnati man was under the influence of fentanyl, cocaine and opiates.

A message seeking comment was left today at the office of Singh’s attorney.