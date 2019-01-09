Denver unveils new system for clearing marijuana convictions

DENVER (AP) — Denver today became the latest city in the nation to take steps to eliminate low-level marijuana convictions in places where the drug is now legal, acknowledging the barriers that such offenses pose to minority, low-income and other people.

Denver officials said Colorado law doesn't allow them to go as far as some other cities and states in automatically dismissing or pardoning convictions.

Instead, they unveiled a program allowing thousands of people to avoid costly legal action by filling out an online form or attending an event to start the process with help from city officials.

Such efforts across the country are intended to help repair problems that strict enforcement of marijuana laws caused in finding jobs and housing.

"This is about equity for our communities of color and individuals who were disproportionately impacted by low-level marijuana convictions that are no longer crimes in Colorado," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said. "Overturning these convictions is part of Denver's multipronged approach to correct the social injustices caused by the war on drugs."

Colorado was among the first states to broadly allow the sale and adult use of marijuana, but cities elsewhere have led the way on automatic expungement of past convictions.

Seattle, San Francisco and some prosecutors in New York City last year rolled out programs to toss hundreds of marijuana convictions, saying now-legal activity should no longer block people from getting jobs or finding housing.

States also have sought solutions to the problem. Washington state's governor announced this month that he would pardon thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession, and Michigan's governor has said she would consider a similar approach.