Davis YMCA dedicates new youth learning center and after school program

BOARDMAN

The Davis YMCA dedicated a new youth learning center and after school program today with a ribbon-cutting.

The renovation of the space was made possible by a donation from John and Barbara Grantonic, the parents of Davis YMCA executive director Tom Grantonic.

“Thank you for caring about the kids and helping us provide for them,” Youngstown YMCA CEO Tom Gacse said to Mr. and Mrs. Grantonic.

“We are committed to making community healthier and a better place to live,” Gacse said.