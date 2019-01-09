Boardman man gets three years for raping special-needs child

YOUNGSTOWN

A Boardman who pleaded guilty to raping a special needs child was sentenced today to three years in prison.

Brandon Domer, 20, received the sentence from Judge John Durkin in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. He was arrested Jan 16, 2018, by Boardman police.

Judge Durkin said the case was a tough one because the defendant also has mental disabilities.