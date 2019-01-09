Boardman man charged for shooting, robbery in Campbell

By Graig Graziosi

ggraziosi@vindy.com

CAMPBELL

A Boardman man has been charged in a shooting that left one man half-naked and bleeding in the city last Wednesday.

Leon Johnson Jr., 38, faced charges of aggravated robbery and felonious assault in Campbell Municipal Court on Tuesday in connection with the shooting.

According to police reports, police responded to a call from Mark Brisky, a city resident, who said a half-naked man with a gunshot wound in his back had stumbled to his home in the 100 block of Monroe Street.

The man, Antwan Tarver, 19, of Youngstown, told police a drunk man had shot him while he was walking down the street.

Tarver was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Police investigated the area where Tarver reported he’d been shot and found expended shell casings on the sidewalk. The casings led them to a nearby house on Monroe Street.

The woman living inside the house consented to the officers searching the residence after they saw a bag of ammunition sitting on a table inside the house.

The officers found Johnson asleep in an upstairs bedroom. The officers reported that after waking him, he appeared drunk and contended he did not shoot anyone. He told them they could search his house.

Officers found ammunition for various firearms in the house, several handguns, a rifle in a baby’s crib and Tarver’s clothes and cellphone.

They also found spent shell casings in the house, including beneath a window sill facing Monroe Street in the direction Tarver had been walking.

Johnson had outstanding warrants issued from municipal court for criminal trespassing and was arrested. On Dec. 7, he was arrested and faces charges of aggravated robbery and felonious assault for crimes committed in the city.