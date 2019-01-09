Agenda Thursday

Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., regular meeting, administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Struthers school board, special meeting at 4:15 p.m., organization meeting at 5:30 p.m., regular meeting at 5:45 p.m., 99 Euclid Ave.

Trumbull Career and Technical Center, organizational meeting at 6:30 p.m., regular meeting at 7, board room, 528 Educational Highway NW, Warren.

West Branch school board, 6 p.m., organizational meeting, West Branch High School media room, 14277 Main St., Beloit.

Western Reserve school board, 6 p.m., organizational meeting, board meeting will follow, K-12 Library, Berlin Center.

Warren-Trumbull County Public Library board of trustees, 5 p.m., meeting room A, 444 Mahoning Ave., Warren.

Craig Beach Village Council, special meeting, 7:30 p.m., to pass emergency ordinances for the 2019 budget, municipal building, 2538 Grandview Road.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.