Adjusters assessing tornado damage today in Bazetta

BAZETTA

Insurance adjusters were all over the township assessing damage today after a freak EF1 January tornado skipped across the township and into Cortland on Tuesday morning.

Fire Chief Dennis Lewis said officials closed the township’s Hillside Cemetery on West Main Street until further notice while insurance adjusters view a destroyed storage building and knocked-over headstones.

The National Weather Service estimated winds were at or near 100 mph.

Kris Parke, township road superintendent, said 36 headstones and 60 trees were knocked over.

