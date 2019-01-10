Actor, filmmaker, comic book icon Kevin Smith to speak at YSU

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Kevin Smith will be in town during Youngstown’s Comic Con, featuring his New Jersey cohorts Jason Mewes, Ming Chen, Mike Zapcic and Bryan Johnson in July.

Smith will be in town for this year’s Youngstown State University Skeggs Lecture Series at 7 p.m. July 5 in Stambaugh Auditorium. Tickets, which are free, will be available beginning May 20.

Mewes, Chen, Zapcic and Johnson will be at Youngstown’s Comic Con July 6 and 7 at the Covelli Centre, 226 E. Front St. Tickets will be $15. For information, visit youngstowncomiccon.com/.

It is the con’s 10th anniversary and third show at the Covelli Centre, said Greg Bartholomew, owner of All American Cards and Comics’ Warren and Boardman locations and Youngstown Comic Con promoter.

Smith is an American filmmaker, actor, comedian, comic book writer, author and podcaster.

He is famous for the comedy film “Clerks” (1994), which he wrote, directed, co-produced and acted in as the character Silent Bob of the Jay and Silent Bob duo.

Read more about him in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.