World Bank president announces departure

WASHINGTON

Jim Yong Kim, the president of the World Bank, announced Monday he is resigning at the end of January.

Kim’s unexpected departure three years before his term was set to expire is likely to set off a fierce battle between the Trump administration and other countries who have complained about the influence the United States exerts over the World Bank.

Kim’s departure will give President Donald Trump the opportunity to nominate his own choice to fill the World Bank post.

