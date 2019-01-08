Woman points gun at 2 in bed, faces felony abduction case

WARREN

Tangela Bryant, 33, of Bonnie Brae Avenue Northeast will be arraigned today in Warren Municipal Court on felony abduction after a woman said Bryant pointed a gun at her and a man she was with at 3:52 a.m. Monday at a home on Front Street Southwest.

The victim, 29, said Bryant would not let her leave for about 15 minutes but eventually did let her go. The victim called police from her vehicle.

Bryant is the girlfriend of the man, 39, police said.

The victim said she arrived at the home about 3:30 a.m. to meet the male, who was in bed. After a few minutes, a woman “burst into the room and began yelling at them both,” the victim said.

While pointing the gun at them, Bryant said, “I’m going to kill you both,” the victim said.

Get a free flu shot

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown City Health District will offer free flu shots at the Taft Promise Neighborhood’s Wellness Wednesday program at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the library at Taft school, 730 East Avondale Avenue on the South Side.

No pre-registration is required, and anyone wishing to attend can sign up at the door.

Wellness Wednesday is a regularly monthly program operated by the TPN and takes place on the second Wednesday of every month between September and May.

Policy panel to meet

AUSTINTOWN

The Mahoning County Solid Waste Management district policy committee meeting will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. today at the Mahoning County District Board of Health office, 50 Westchester Drive.

