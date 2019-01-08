Warren child mauled in face by pit bull dog

WARREN

A girl, 10, suffered injuries to her face and lips from a dog bite in a house on Mason Street Northwest at 9:30 p.m. Monday. She was taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

The resident, 20, said she was watching a 2-year-old pit bull dog for her cousin and the dog bit the girl.

The resident was advised to quarantine the dog until the dog warden follows up on the incident.