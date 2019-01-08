UPDATE | Tornado touch down seen near Cortland

CORTLAND

Bazetta Township fire Chief Dennis Lewis says video he saw makes him confident that a tornado was to blame for the damage that hit on either side of Mosquito Lake around 1026 a.m. today.

Lewis said the National Weather Service is sending a team here today to do a damage survey to determine if it was a tornado and rate its severity.

Lewis said the worst damage appears to be on the east side of the lake but the straight-line winds and tornado also cut off access to the lake shore and West Lake Drive area just west of the lake.

He said power is out to the Westlake area and trees are down.

Two Bazetta Township residents reported damage around 10:40 a.m. today, one of them saying the downed trees and power lines appeared to of been the result of the tornado.

One of the locations was on Everett Hall Road near Bazetta Road, the other was on North Park Ave. near Airport Road.

Further, video of a funnel cloud touching down has surfaced on the Everything Cortland Facebook page, near Mosquito Lake, Sunburst Environmental and the former Delphi plant.

Tornado sirens were heard in Cortland, with reports of funnel cloud sightings, as a stormy weather pattern crosses the community.



People on social media also say sirens were heard in Girard and Hubbard.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland is monitorning the situation in Trumbull County via radar following unconfirmed reports of funnel cloud formations in the Cortland area.

Meteorologist Patrick Saunders said the Trumbull 911 center has received "numerous" reports of funnel clouds.

"This is unconfirmed, but we've had reports of trees and wires down just west of Cortland," he said.

A funnel cloud is a "rotation near the base of the thunderstorm that can be visibly seen," Saunders said. "Usually that's the beginning of the formation of a tornado, but we have not confirmed the occurrence of a tornado right now."