Today is Tuesday, Jan. 8, the eighth day of 2019. There are 357 days left in the year.

Associated Press

1912: The African National Congress is founded in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

1918: Mississippi becomes the first state to ratify the 18th Amendment to the Constitution, which established Prohibition.

1935: Rock SSRqn’ roll legend Elvis Presley is born in Tupelo, Miss.

1975: Judge John J. Sirica orders the early release from prison of Watergate figures John W. Dean III, Herbert W. Kalmbach and Jeb Stuart Magruder.

1998: Ramzi Yousef, the mastermind of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, is sentenced in New York to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

2008: Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton powers to victory in New Hampshire’s 2008 Democratic primary in a startling upset, defeating Sen. Barack Obama and resurrecting her bid for the White House; Sen. John McCain defeats his Republican rivals to move back into contention for the GOP nomination.

2011: U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., is shot and critically wounded when a gunman opens fire as the congresswoman met with constituents in Tucson; six people are killed, 12 others also are injured.

2018: The Trump administration says it is ending special protections for immigrants from El Salvador, an action that could force nearly 200,000 to leave the U.S. by September 2019 or face deportation.

Vindicator Files

1994: Youngstown 4th Ward Councilwoman Anna Marie Nameth files suit in common pleas court to block the city from giving a tax abatement to Vernal Paving Co. of North Lima, which proposed moving to Meridian Road. She said the site isn’t zoned for the business.

Longtime Trumbull County Auditor Edward Bush, 67, announces that he will not seek re-election, opening the door for a number of people who say they will seek the office. He became auditor in 1983 when Patrick Sullivan died.

1979: Gov. James A. Rhodes focuses on the needs of Ohio schools in his inaugural address for an unprecedented fourth four-year term as Ohio’s chief executive.

Kylene Barker, Miss America of 1979, helps the BancOhio/Niles Bank Co. kick off a weeklong grand opening celebration for its remodeled main office at 2 Main St.

More than 200 senior citizens from several area convalescent homes attend the Buckeye Elks Lodge 73’s annual senior citizens banquet. Among those honored were Mrs. Rosalee Peoples, 93; William McDonald, 86, and Jasper Cherry, 78. Closing remarks were made by Mizel Stewart, exalted ruler of the lodge.

1969: Rep. Michael Kirwan announces that he will step down as chairman of the important Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee after 20 years in the post.

Coming to Stambaugh Auditorium, singer Johnny Mathis. Tickets are $3, $4 and $5.

A North Side service station attendant, Ralph Weimer Jr., is robbed by three masked teenage bandits at the Clark station on Belmont Avenue. The robbers force him to drive them to Kensington Avenue.

1944: Dr. Frank A. Argelander, recently returned from China where he narrowly escaped capture by the Japanese, speaks at Trinity Methodist Church on “Getting Acquainted with Our World.”

Richard Kohan, 4, and Joe Macimes, 9, are credited with saving the life of 8-year-old Kenneth Kohan after Kenneth plunged through the ice on Lake Glacier. Lying on their stomachs, the boys pulled Kenneth from the icy water.

Mrs. Cassie Malone, 42, Youngstown mother of eight children, is fined $1 and sentenced to 30 days in jail by Juvenile Court Judge Henry Beckenbach for failing to keep her children from missing school unnecessarily.