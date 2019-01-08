Struthers cops raid house for suspected drug activity

Staff report

STRUTHERS

A several monthslong investigation by the Mahoning County Drug Task Force culminated with a raid Monday night on a house just a block away from Struthers High School.

Sgt. Larry McLaughlin of the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office told 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, the investigation centered on the sale of marijuana to juveniles from a Creed Street house.

The investigation began after several neighbors made complaints about the house to police. McLaughlin said the house’s close proximity to both the high school and Struthers Middle School made the investigation a priority.

Officials were unable to give specifics, but say that items were seized during the raid. As of press time, no arrests had been made.