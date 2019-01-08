Sherrod Brown blasts GM use of temporary workers

WASHINGTON

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown today blasted General Motors for using temporary workers at a plant in Fort Wayne, Ind., instead of recently laid-off employees from the company’s plant in Lordstown.

According to recent news reports, the United Auto Workers is suing the company for failing to provide these job opportunities to workers who were eligible for transfer under their collective bargaining agreement. Brown, a Cleveland Democrat, called GM’s decision shameful.

“I strongly support UAW’s decision to fight GM’s attack on the Lordstown workers,” Brown said. “It says everything you need to know about GM that they’d shut down the highly-productive Lordstown plant, only to build the Blazer in Mexico, and they’d lay off 4,500 workers in the Mahoning Valley, only to hire temp workers in Indiana. As I’ve said before, it’s corporate greed at its worst. GM’s leadership should be ashamed.”