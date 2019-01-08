Ryan calls for end to government shutdown

ELKTON — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan today called for an end to the partial government shutdown.

Standing outside the federal prison in Elkton, Ryan of Howland, D-13th, said: “We’re seeing the impact of President Trump’s callousness and selfishness as he continues to drag his government shutdown into its 18th day.”

Ryan added that he and Democrats are for border security, but the president’s call for $5.6 billion for a wall isn’t the answer.

