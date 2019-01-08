Austintown racino welcomes new general manager

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course welcomed a new general manager, Allie Evangelista, on Monday.

The staffing change comes on the heels of Penn National Gaming – which operates Hollywood Gaming Mahoning Valley and dozens of other casinos and racetracks – acquiring gaming/entertainment company Pinnacle Entertainment.

Evangelista most recently managed the Pinnacle-owned Meadows Racetrack and Casino in Pennsylvania. While she joins the Hollywood Gaming team, former Hollywood Gaming GM Anthony “Tony” Frabbiele will take over Evangelista’s former position at Meadows, a Hollywood Gaming representative said.

Evangelista began working for Pinnacle Entertainment in 2006 as an assistant slot manager, according to a news release. She served as GM of the Meadows facility for the last two years.

“I look forward to continuing the work that the property and Tony have completed to date as we carry on our efforts to provide excellent service to our guests,” Evangelista said in a statement.

Hollywood Gaming Mahoning Valley, 655 N. Canfield-Niles Road, is a 25,000-square-foot gaming facility with 1,100 slot machines and live horse racing.

Evangelista will be the third general manager to oversee the facility since it opened in 2014. The first was Mike Galle; Frabbiele became general manager in June 2017 after Galle was named general manager of Penn National’s Hollywood Gulf Coast and Boomtown Biloxi in Mississippi.