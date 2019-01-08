Open house at center

WARREN

The Lordstown Transition Center, inside the United Auto Workers Local 1112 hall and opened to assist workers impacted by the upcoming closure of the General Motors plant in Lordstown, will host an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday.

Attendees can tour the center, meet the staff, learn about re-employment and training services, consult with local training providers about in-demand fields, ask questions about unemployment and talk with local and state officials. There will be door prizes and food.

The hall is at 11471 Reuther Drive SW. RSVP by email to crystal.keaton@sciototech.org or call 330-740-6826 or 330-501-0000.

Gas prices rise

YOUNGSTOWN

At an average of $1.932 per gallon, gas prices in Northeast Ohio are nearly three cents more expensive this week than last week, according to AAA East Central’s weekly gas price report.

AAA reported Monday gasoline inventories have continued to build, adding 1.2 million barrels for a total of 54.2 million barrels, and that this trend is expected to continue in the first half of the year.

AAA reported the average weekly gas price for the Youngstown area is $1.902 per gallon. Nationally, the average is $2.24.

Ginsburg misses high court arguments

WASHINGTON

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is missing arguments for the first time in more than 25 years as she recuperates from cancer surgery last month, the Supreme Court said. Ginsburg was not on the bench as the court met Monday to hear arguments. It was not clear when she would return to the court, which will hear more cases today and Wednesday, and again next week.

Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said the 85-year-old justice is continuing to recuperate and work from home after doctors removed two cancerous growths from her left lung Dec. 21.

Sentenced to life, woman gets clemency

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

A woman who says she was a 16-year-old sex trafficking victim when she killed a man in 2004 was granted clemency Monday by Tennessee’s governor and will be released from prison later this year.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam granted clemency to Cyntoia Brown, who had been serving a life sentence but who will be released on parole on Aug. 7 – 15 years from the date she was first arrested.

Brown, 30, will remain on parole supervision for 10 years on the condition she does not violate any state or federal laws, has a job and participates in regular counseling sessions.

World Bank president announces departure

WASHINGTON

Jim Yong Kim, the president of the World Bank, announced Monday he is resigning at the end of January.

Kim’s unexpected departure three years before his term was set to expire is likely to set off a fierce battle between the Trump administration and other countries who have complained about the influence the United States exerts over the World Bank.

Kim’s departure will give President Donald Trump the opportunity to nominate his own choice to fill the World Bank post.

Staff/wire reports