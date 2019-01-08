Man seriously wounded in Warren shooting


January 8, 2019 at 9:13a.m.

Photo by Ed Runyan | A man was shot and seriously wounded in a field off of West Avenue Northwest in Warren early this morning.

WARREN

A man was shot and seriously wounded in a field off of West Avenue Northwest early this morning.

Police used crime scene tape to block off the entrance to the field on West Avenue and the railroad tracks on Nearby Hall Street Northwest, where the victim was found.

Police say they don’t know the condition of the victim, who was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Neighbors say they heard about six gunshots and possibly the sound of a car leaving the area.

One neighbor said she heard the shots a little before 8 a.m.

