Man charged in family slayings in Ohio seeks insanity plea

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The attorney for a man who authorities say killed his mother and brother before shooting himself at the family’s Ohio farm says he plans to seek a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

The Repository newspaper in Canton reports the attorney on Monday requested another psychological evaluation of whether the 26-year-old defendant is competent for trial. A separate examination will determine if he was legally sane at the time of the 2017 slayings.

Jacob Stockdale is charged with murder in the fatal shootings of Kathryn Stockdale, 54, and James Stockdale, 21. Prosecutors haven’t offered a motive.

A previous evaluation found Stockdale competent to stand trial.

Jacob Stockdale performed with his father and slain brother in the bluegrass-themed Stockdale Family Band.

Kathryn Stockdale appeared on the reality show “Wife Swap” in 2008.