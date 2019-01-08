Malvasi Sr. gets five months in fed prison for having machine gun

YOUNGSTOWN

A Canfield man who pleaded guilty to having a machine gun was sentenced Monday to five months in federal prison.

Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. of the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio handed down the sentence to Michael Malvasi Sr., 56, who pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm for having an unlicensed machine gun.

The machine gun was found in his home during a search by police.

He pleaded guilty to the charge in September.