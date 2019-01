Lockup List Tuesday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

BELL, SHAMAR TAVOIN JULIAN, 01/29/2000, STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT., ILLEGAL CONVEYANCE OF WEAPONS

BOYKIN, ALBERT, 03/22/1992, YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT., DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

FLINT, FREDERICK M, 01/11/1962, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, BEING A FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM

GOARD, DONALD TODD, 02/01/1961, MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, BREAKING AND ENTERING

MOORE, CONNOR ANDREW, 10/11/1998, POLAND TWP. POLICE, FAILURE TO STOP AFTER CRASH-DAMAGE TO REALTY

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

ALAMIN, PASHA, 10/09/1956, 01/05/2019

BETHEA, JAMES, 01/14/1977, 12/30/2018

EDWARDS, IRA W, 07/13/1953, 06/17/2018

GATES, NICOLE MARIE, 07/08/1983,12/27/2018, TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

MOORE, CONNOR ANDREW, 10/11/1998, 01/08/2019

WITHEROW, MICHAEL S, 09/18/1986,12/26/2018