Gas prices rise

YOUNGSTOWN

At an average of $1.932 per gallon, gas prices in Northeast Ohio are nearly three cents more expensive this week than last week, according to AAA East Central’s weekly gas price report.

AAA reported Monday gasoline inventories have continued to build, adding 1.2 million barrels for a total of 54.2 million barrels, and that this trend is expected to continue in the first half of the year.

AAA reported the average weekly gas price for the Youngstown area is $1.902 per gallon. Nationally, the average is $2.24.