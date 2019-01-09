F1 winter tornado catches Trumbull residents, even NWS by surprise

BAZETTA

An unseasonably warm and sunny January day took an unexpected twist this morning as an F1 tornado raced through Bazetta Township, across Mosquito Lake and into Cortland.

Along the way, the storm that reached 100 mph winds picked up and moved a garage on North Park Avenue, downed trees and power lines on Everett Hull Road near the Trumbull County fairgrounds, destroyed a building at Hillside Cemetery on the other side of the lake and knocked down trees in Cortland.

The funnel cloud was clearly visible as it headed into Cortland, allowing a worker at the cemetery and multiple individuals in Cortland to grab a video before it dissipated.

Though several buildings were damaged, no one was injured.

It caught many people by surprise, possibly even the National Weather Service, which had not issued a tornado warning for Trumbull County until after the county 911 center called the service at 10:29 a.m. to tell it about a sighting, said Ernie Cook, 911 director.

