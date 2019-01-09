Dr. Brocker found dead; autopsy pending

Staff report

BOARDMAN

An area doctor arrested last April and accused of exposing himself to school children has died.

Dr. Robert Brocker, 65, was found dead about 4:50 p.m. Saturday by his wife in their Hitchcock Road home, according to a police report.

Reports said his wife told police she tried to wake him up but he was nonresponsive and cold to the touch.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

In May, Youngstown police arrested Dr. Brocker on two counts of public indecency.

In 2008, court records show Dr. Brocker was charged in Mahoning County Area Court in Canfield with obstructing official business for an incident involving Canfield police in September 2007.

Dr. Brocker was also arrested in 2005 on domestic-violence charges in Canfield.

