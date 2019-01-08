Doctor accused of public indecency found dead at home

BOARDMAN

A Boardman doctor who was facing charges in Youngstown alleging he exposed himself to school children has died.

Dr. Robert Brocker, 65, was found dead about 4:50 p.m. Saturday by his wife in their Hitchcock Road home, according to a police report.

Reports said his wife told police she tried to wake him up but he was nonresponsive and cold to the touch.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Brocker was charged in May by Youngstown police with two counts of public indecency. Brocker was charged after police were called April 18 to Catalina and Margaret avenues, where a 15-year-old girl told them a man had come to the corner several times since school began in September and he would pull his pants down and expose his genitals. As police were on the scene a car appeared that the witness said was driven by the man who had exposed himself. Police pulled it over and Dr. Brocker was driving, reports said.

The case is still pending. It was set for an April 29 jury trial.