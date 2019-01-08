Cops find gun after car, foot chase

By Joe Gorman

A man who was irate after being told early Sunday his girlfriend had left for Puerto Rico led police on a chase from the West Side to the East Side.

Kevin Ramos Ortiz, 29, of Lincoln Park Drive, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, aggravated menacing, resisting arrest and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Officers were called about 12:35 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 1500 block of Manhattan Avenue where a man told them Ramos Ortiz was looking for his girlfriend.

When told she was not there and he could not go in the house to look for her, he fired several shots before leaving, reports said.

Officers spotted a van he was driving, but Ramos Ortiz refused to pull over.

One of his tires was disabled by a stop stick near the Wick Avenue exit ramp on the Madison Avenue Expressway but he continued driving until he reached Park Drive and Lincoln Park Drive.

As he ran from the van, officers saw him drop something, reports said, and he fought with officers after he fell down a ravine.

In the ravine, police found 14 .40-caliber rounds and a .40-caliber handgun. On Manhattan they found 14 spent .40-caliber shell casings and a spent bullet, reports said.