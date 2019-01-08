Congressman: Medicare could be bankrupt in 7 years; reform it

Staff report

CANFIELD

U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson of Marietta, R-6th, called for Medicare reform during a Monday morning tour of Windsor House of Canfield, the county’s newest skilled-nursing facility, that opened in October along state Route 446.

Johnson met with facility representatives on issues such as Medicare and drew attention to its increasing demand in the health care sector, with about 10,000 baby boomers retiring each day, or about 3.5 million each year for the next 20 years.

“Medicare is a program that we must strengthen and preserve,” Johnson said. “We must ensure that current seniors retain their Medicare benefits with no change.

“You’re talking about 50 million Americans going onto the retirement rolls – and there’s not enough people paying into the system for the benefits that are being taken out of the system. ... By 2026, Medicare is largely going to be insolvent. If we want that safety-net program to be there for current seniors and future generations, then we’re going to have to reform the system.”

Unrelatedly, Marc Masternick, Windsor House spokesman, said the facility is anticipating changes to the state-funded Medicaid payment model at the end of the year that could force the facility to completely revise employee training. He said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has not issued a final rule.

“Staffing is a huge issue for us,” he added, echoing concerns over a national shortage of nurses, state-tested nursing assistants and certified nurse aides.