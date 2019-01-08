Clinic receives honors

YOUNGSTOWN

Neil Kennedy Recovery Clinic was given top regional honors by the National Association of Social Workers Ohio Chapter.

The center, now in its 72nd year, earned the association’s Region 4 Agency of the Year award for 2018, said Pam Ramsey, executive vice president of Gateway Rehab. It’s the first time the center has received the award, she said.

“We’ve got a lot of social work staff. A lot of our therapists are licensed social workers,” she said. “That really does mean a lot that they chose Neil Kennedy.”

Center administrators are to be honored during a public ceremony from 5:30 to 7 p.m. next Tuesday on Floor W of the Neil Kennedy outpatient center, 5211 Mahoning Ave., Austintown.

Several other individual 2018 awardees from the region also will be honored.

Hubbard mayor to give State of City address

HUBBARD

Mayor John Darko will give a State of the City address at the next council meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 22.

At Monday’s meeting, the mayor announced the Trumbull County engineer’s project to replace the Myron Street bridge will begin soon.

During construction, a minimum of one lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained at all times along Myron Street except when necessary for bridge repair. The official detour will use Main Street, West Liberty Street and Caroline Avenue.

Anyone with comments about the project can contact Gary Shaffer, deputy engineer, at the engineer’s office, 650 N. River Road, Warren, or by calling 330-675-2640.

The mayor also announced the renovations on the Circle K across from the administration building on West Liberty is scheduled to be completed near March. The newly expanded store will have gas pumps and made-to-order food service.

Work van hits vehicles

LIBERTY

Township police are investigating after a handful of cars were hit by a hit-and-run suspect, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday police were called out for the first reports of cars being struck by a white work van with a ladder on it.

Several more calls came in to dispatch in the moments after. At least four different vehicles were struck by the suspect van in different locations, including near the Speedway, Motor Inn, and Auto Pros on Belmont Avenue, and near the Rite Aid on Route 304.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Girard Police were called in to help. Police reportedly followed sightings of the white van to an address on Marshall Road.

According to Trumbull County dispatchers, the van driver was taken to the hospital.

Council committee

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City Council’s General Improvements Committee will meet at 5 p.m. today in the council caucus room, sixth floor of city hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

CSB panel to meet

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Children Services Board Finance Committee will meet at 3:30 p.m. today followed by the regular meeting at 4 p.m. in the community conference Room A, 222 W. Federal St., third floor.

Gamblers Anonymous

Meetings of Gamblers Anonymous are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Drive, and at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Christ Presbyterian Church, 3425 Hopkins Road, Youngstown (Cornersburg).