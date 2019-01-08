Car is fire bombed in Warren

WARREN

A car was set on fire with a Molotov cocktail-type device at about 2 a.m. today in the 2100 block of Woodland Avenue Northeast.

The owner of the car said he was visiting someone when the neighbor woke him up to tell him his car was on fire.

The victim went outside and saw the driver’s side window broken and the inside of the car filled with smoke.

The neighor told police he heard two popping noises and saw two males around the vehicle. He yelled at them to get away from the car, and they ran off.

The neighbor then retrieved a fire extinguisher and put out the flames.

The device was a pop bottle with gasoline and a rag inside. Police said they believe a brick was used to break the window. The car had fire damage to the driver’s seat and console.

Damage was estimated at about $1,000.