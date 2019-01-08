Boardman man faces burglary, domestic violence charges

BOARDMAN

A Boardman man was arrested after being accused of breaking into the Claybourne Avenue home his ex-girlfriend was in, according to police reports.

The victim told police that Joseph Balog, 28, charged into the kitchen and threatened her and her friend. She told police that once she locked him out, he assaulted the door.

Police said the door was severely damaged, and there was blood on the frame.

Balog was arrested for domestic violence, burglary and violating a protection order.

He was driven to the home by Ronald Howell, 28, of Youngstown, who was arrested for OVI.

Poland township police assisted in the incident.