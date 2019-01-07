Y'town man faces weapons charges after chase

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man who was irate after being told early Sunday morning his girlfriend had left for Puerto Rico led police on a chase from the West Side to the East Side.

Officers were called about 12:35 a.m. Sunday to the 1500 block of Manhattan Avenue where reports said a man told them Kevin Ramos Ortiz, 29, of Lincoln Park Drive, fired several shots into the ground after being told his girlfriend was not there.

Officers spotted a van he was driving but Ramos Ortiz refused to pull over. One of his tires was disabled by a stop stick but he continued driving until he reached Park Drive and Lincoln Park Drive.

As he ran from the van officers spotted him drop something, reports said, and he fought with officers after he fell down a ravine, reports said.

At the scene police found 14 .40-caliber rounds and a .40-caliber handgun. On Manhattan they found 14 spent .40-caliber shell casings.

Ramos Ortiz is in the Mahoning County jail and is expected to be arraigned later today on weapons charges.